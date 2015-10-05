ATHENS The European Commission is proposing to tweak the bloc's co-funding rules retroactively so Greece can access regional development aid it was unable to spend due to its debt crisis, the EU commissioner for regional policy said on Monday.

"The Commission proposed that the rate of co-financing is raised from 95 percent to 100 percent for 2007-2013," Corina Cretu told reporters after talks with Greece's economy minister."This would benefit the Greek budget immediately."

She said the exceptional rule change, which needs the approval of member governments and EU lawmakers, would save Athens some 2 billion euros in matching funds and permit it to use money it would otherwise have lost."It was not easy for me to fight in front of the European Parliament for this exceptional measure because many countries will lose money," Cretu said. "But I think the situation in Greece is completely exceptional."

After months of acrimony, Greece agreed in August on a third international bailout of up to 86 billion euros under strict international supervision. In addition, the Commission has said Greece stands to get up to 35 billion euros from the EU budget over the next seven years for economic development projects.

Economy Minister George Stathakis said he hoped the EU legislature would also adopt on Tuesday a Commission proposal to double the so-called pre-financing rate for projects funded by European cohesion funds from 7 to 14 percent for the next program.

That budget-neutral measure would make an additional 1 billion euros available to Greece over two years in 2016-17, he said.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Mark Heinrich)