BRUSSELS The chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said he hoped a meeting later on Thursday between the Greek premier and top EU leaders would kick-start a flagging process to resolve Athens' debt crisis.

"Tonight we'll just take stock of the progress being made, which seems to be small, and I hope we can get the whole thing moving again," the Dutch finance minister said on arrival at an EU summit in Brussels, where he will attend a meeting on the sidelines with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

"We have to work hard to reach a package which has to be implemented within the coming three months," he added. "Time is ticking away. We don't have a lot of time so we really have to get to work."

