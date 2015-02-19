ATHENS Greece's government said it was up to euro zone finance ministers to decide whether to accept or reject its proposal to extend a loan agreement, in a bid to play down German comments rejecting the proposal as insufficient.

"The Greek government submitted a letter to the Eurogroup asking for a six-month extension of the loan agreement. Tomorrow's Eurogroup has only two options: either to accept or reject the Greek request," a government official said. "It will then be clear who wants to find a solution and who doesn't."

Earlier on Thursday, the German finance ministry rejected Athens' request for an extension by saying it fell short of the conditions set out earlier this week by the euro zone.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)