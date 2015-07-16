Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
BRUSSELS The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers concluded a teleconference on Greece on Thursday, its spokesman said in a statement, giving no details of the outcome.
Officials have said they expect the Eurogroup to give an approval in principle to launch negotiations with Greece on a new bailout loan. Several national parliaments, including Germany, must also agree before talks can formally start.
A formal vote on the start of negotiations on the new, 3rd bailout for Greece that could total 82-86 billion euros, is expected on Friday after the German parliament votes to authorize Berlin to start such talks.
Separately, the 19 euro zone states are due to consult with the nine other finance ministries in the EU this afternoon to agree the release short-term funding for Athens to tide it over until the medium-term bailout loan is agreed.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.