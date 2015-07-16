Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
HELSINKI Finland's parliament voted on Thursday for negotiations over a new bailout deal for Greece as well as talks on new bridge financing, Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said.
The vote came despite Finland having a reputation for being one of Europe's most hawkish countries over bailouts, with Prime Minister Juha Sipila depending on the euro skeptic Finns Party in his government coalition.
"From the beginning it was important for us to get tough conditionality. We feel that this has materialized in the deal (agreed by the EU and Greece)," Stubb told reporters.
The Grand Committee, which acts on behalf of the parliament's 200 MPs and is responsible for giving the government any mandate to negotiate on aid for Greece, approved the government's request.
(Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; editing by Alistair Scrutton)
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.