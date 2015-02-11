Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
ATHENS Athens is not seeking a clash with its European partners but cannot exclude one, Greece's finance minister told parliament on the eve of a crucial euro zone finance ministers' meeting to discuss the country's future.
"If you're not willing to even consider a clash, you're not negotiating," Yanis Varoufakis said to applause ahead of a confidence vote later on Tuesday.
"We're not seeking a clash. We will do everything to avoid it. But you're not negotiating if you've ruled it out."
Varoufakis said an agreement would be found but that the government would not accept any part of the bailout that increased the country's debt, saying 30 percent of the aid program was "toxic".
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.