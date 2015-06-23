Wall St. opens higher, Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record, boosted by strong corporate earnings, and ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting and Apple's results.
ATHENS Greece could agree to extending the country's current bailout program if its creditors adequately address the country's funding needs, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Tuesday.
The government would agree if the creditors extend "the current program to have elements that solve the funding problem as well," he told Mega TV.
Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday with the presentation of new budget proposals that euro zone members welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement in the coming days to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.