ATHENS Greek blue-chip stock index futures opened sharply down on Monday ahead of the stock market's open, with the nearest contract ATFQ5 expiring on August 21 down 18 percent at 202 points, after falling 15.2 percent on the first trade.

The stock market will open for trade at 0730 GMT (3:30 a.m. EDT) on Monday after a five week shutdown.

Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June as part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow of euros that threatened to collapse Greece's banks and hurl the indebted country out of the euro zone.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)