DRESDEN, Germany There has not been much progress yet toward a deal for Greece, a German delegation source at a meeting of G7 finance chiefs said after Greece said earlier it was in the "final stretch" of talks to secure further aid.

"We haven't got much further yet on this issue," the German source said, adding that Berlin was surprised about suggestions from Athens that an agreement was in sight.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said earlier on Wednesday that his government was getting close to unlocking aid from its European and International Monetary Fund lenders and that details of the agreement would be presented soon.

