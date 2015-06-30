BERLIN The Greek government has submitted an application to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) calling for a delay in the repayment of 1.6 billion euros, German newspaper Bild said on Tuesday, without naming its sources.

"According to Bild information the Greek government has turned the original application to not repay the IMF loan worth around 1.6 billion euros into a simple postponement," the newspaper said in an advance copy of an article due to be published on Wednesday.

It added that at the same time the government in Athens had made clear that it would, in principle, service its debts that are due to the IMF.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Noah Barkin)