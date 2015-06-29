BERLIN Bond spreads suggest that the risk of the Greek debt crisis infecting other countries is very limited, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Monday.

"If you look at the development of spreads, you'll notice that the risks of contagion are extremely limited," Martin Jaeger said at a government news conference.

He also said the German finance ministry had no contact with the Greek government at the moment.

"I can only answer that for us - at the moment there is no direct contact but there is nonetheless intensive dialogue with partners - and not just in the euro zone," Jaeger said when asked if there was currently any contact between the German and Greek governments.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber; Writing by Michelle Martin)