Wall St. flat as Fed meet kicks off; Nasdaq hits record
Wall Street was little changed on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite edging lower after eking out another record high, as the Federal Reserve's meeting kicks off.
BERLIN German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday a debt haircut for Greece would not accomplish anything if Athens simply piled on more debts immediately afterwards, adding that Germany and Europe must not be blackmailed by Athens.
Gabriel, who is also German Economy Minister, added that there was a possibility for an agreement with Greece now that Athens had put forward new proposals.
"We all know that it would be not only economically and financially, but also politically bad if the first cornerstone of the European house were to break off," Gabriel said in Fellbach, southern Germany.
"This is not about what to do with the existing debt, but rather what is at stake is that there are further debts," he added. "Even a debt haircut would not lead anywhere if a day later new debts are piled up.
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.