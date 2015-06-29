U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel is willing to engage in further talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he wishes to do so, a government spokesman in Berlin said on Monday.
"Of course, she stands ready for further talks with Prime Minister Tsipras, if he actually wants to," spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a regular news conference.
A finance ministry spokesman added there was no need for alarm on Greece since the country is only a small part of the euro zone economy.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.