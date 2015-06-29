BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel is willing to engage in further talks with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if he wishes to do so, a government spokesman in Berlin said on Monday.

"Of course, she stands ready for further talks with Prime Minister Tsipras, if he actually wants to," spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a regular news conference.

A finance ministry spokesman added there was no need for alarm on Greece since the country is only a small part of the euro zone economy.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)