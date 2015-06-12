BERLIN The decision by envoys of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to leave the Greece negotiations in Brussels on Thursday was a warning to Athens, the German finance ministry said.

"The IMF made a very clear statement yesterday about the status of the talks. This is a serious statement that we acknowledge of course," said ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger.

"We understand it as an appeal, a warning to the Greek side, to intensify the talks ... " he added.

(Writing by Noah Barkin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)