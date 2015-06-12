S&P, Nasdaq open higher, IBM weighs down Dow
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.
BERLIN The decision by envoys of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to leave the Greece negotiations in Brussels on Thursday was a warning to Athens, the German finance ministry said.
"The IMF made a very clear statement yesterday about the status of the talks. This is a serious statement that we acknowledge of course," said ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger.
"We understand it as an appeal, a warning to the Greek side, to intensify the talks ... " he added.
(Writing by Noah Barkin; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.