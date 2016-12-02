U.S. home builder confidence improves in May
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
BERLIN Euro zone finance ministers will next week discuss a paper by the ESM outlining possible short-term debt relief for Greece, a spokeswoman for the German Finance Ministry said on Friday.
"The Eurogroup expects a concept by the ESM on the improvement of debt management in Greece," Friederike von Tiesenhausen said during a regular government news conference.
She added that the ESM proposal touches on Greece's long-term debt needs.
WASHINGTON Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.