NEW YORK German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Friday urged Wolfgang Schaeuble to do all he could to keep the euro zone together hours after the finance minister said Greece must fulfill its bailout terms or it will end up in an impossible position.

"We must do all we can to keep the euro zone and Europe together. I expect the finance minister to do that, and I am certain he will deliver," Gabriel told reporters during a visit to the United Nations in New York.

Schaeuble earlier told a business meeting in Germany that if Greece did not respect its commitments under its international bailout "eventually that will not work."

Greece needs a new tranche of financial aid under its 86 billion euro bailout by the third quarter of the year or it faces the risk of defaulting on its debts.

Gabriel added that it made "no sense" to test how long individual countries could stay in the euro zone.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)