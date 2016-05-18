BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble does not want any debt relief for Greece until 2018, thereby avoiding a parliamentary decision on such a move before a federal election expected next autumn, business daily Handelsblatt reported.
Citing a letter to the parliamentary budget committee it had seen, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday that Schaeuble's ministry had signaled a willingness to ease Greece's debt burden in a concession to the International Monetary Fund.
"These measures would be contingent on full implementation of the [Greek reform] program by 2018," Handelsblatt quoted the ministry as saying in the letter.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)