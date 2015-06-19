BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the European Union's summit meeting on Monday would only be able to make decisions if there is a basis presented for decisions.

She also said that it is important to stick to the principle that the three institutions, the EU, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, must first reach an agreement with Greece.

"If there is no basis for decisions by Monday, then the meeting will only be an advisory summit," she said in a speech in Berlin. "The meeting can only make decisions if there is a basis for decisions."

