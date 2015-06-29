U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
BERLIN Europe is better placed to deal with debt crises in countries such as Greece than in the past, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.
"Europe can cope much, much better with crisis situations like the one we see in Greece right now because we have achieved a lot together," Merkel said.
She added that although it was important to find compromises in Europe, this should not undermine the fundamental principle that solidarity and own efforts must go hand-in-hand.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Michelle Martin)
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.