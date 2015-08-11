U.S. government posts $182 billion surplus in April
WASHINGTON The U.S. government had a $182 billion budget surplus in April, confounding market expectations for a deficit, according to Treasury Department data released on Wednesday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by telephone on Tuesday, a German government spokeswoman said, declining to give details.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)
MEXICO CITY Mexico made a pitch to U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to uphold the NAFTA trade deal, arguing that unwinding economic integration would hurt both nations, damaging U.S. exports, risking American jobs and hitting consumers north of the border.