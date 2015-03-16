Wall St. edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
U.S. stocks rose slightly on Friday after a robust April jobs report reaffirmed the strength of the labor market, but a drop in IBM weighed on the blue-chip Dow index.
BERLIN The German government remains committed to keeping Greece within the euro zone, a spokesman said on Monday, after Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said last week that he could not rule out an accidental exit of the country from the euro zone.
"We continue to pursue the political goal - and there are no differences there between the finance ministry and the chancellor on this - to keep Greece in the euro zone and the German government has worked toward that since the start of the crisis and this work is continuing," Steffen Seibert said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown)
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.