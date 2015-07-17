BERLIN A total of 60 members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives voted against starting negotiations on a third bailout program for Greece, parliamentary figures showed on Friday.

The number of rebels more than doubled from a vote in February, when parliament extended a second bailout package, dealing a blow to Merkel and highlighting the strength of grassroots opposition to funneling further aid to Athens.

A total of 241 conservative lawmakers voted in favor of starting negotiations in Friday's vote and there were five abstentions.

