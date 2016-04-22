AMSTERDAM International lenders and Greece have made progress in their talks on Athens' reform efforts, but discussions will not be concluded on Friday, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said.

He added that the focus was on Athens implementing its bailout agreement rather than on debt relief.

"If Greece implements what was agreed last year - and we're working on that - then there will be no need to discuss this topic," he said when asked about debt relief.

