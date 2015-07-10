BERLIN Greece's latest reform proposals are a good basis for negotiation and mark an important step forward, Axel Schaefer, a senior lawmaker in Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), told Reuters on Friday.

The Greek government sent a new package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors on Thursday in a race to win new funds to avert bankruptcy.

"This is a very important step forwards, though it could have been taken long ago," said Schaefer, whose Social Democrats are the junior partner in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.

He called for negotiations with Greece to concentrate on keeping the country in the euro zone, adding that "the chitchat about the lunacy of a Grexit" must end.

