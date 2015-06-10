Wall St. weighed down by weak earnings, Comey sacking
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a string of weak corporate earnings, while investors turned cautious after President Donald Trump fired his FBI chief.
BRUSSELS Germany will only accept a cash-for-reform deal between Greece and its international creditors that has the approval of all three lending institutions, a government spokesman said in response to reports that Berlin was considering easier terms.
Asked about a Bloomberg report that said Chancellor Angela Merkel's government may be satisfied with Greece committing to at least on major economic reform sought by the creditors, the spokesman told Reuters: "Germany will only accept a proposal of the three institutions. All else is a pure invention."
The spokesman said Merkel and French President Francois Hollande would meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for an update on Greece's debt negotiations later on Wednesday after a dinner at an EU-Latin America summit in Brussels.
Merkel said earlier that her message would be that Greece must negotiate with the institutions representing the creditors. Tsipras, who has rejected several of the creditors' key conditions for a deal to unlock frozen aid, has been pressing for a "political agreement" among leaders to break an impasse in detailed negotiations.
The Federal Reserve should hike interest rates three more times this year and at the same time start shedding its bond holdings, a Fed policymaker said on Wednesday, mapping out a somewhat hawkish option for the U.S. central bank.