U.S. import prices increase for fifth straight month
WASHINGTON U.S. import prices increased more than expected in April amid rising costs for petroleum products and a range of other goods, which could help boost domestic inflation.
Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group Inc (JNS.N) tweeted on Monday that reparations and austerity for Greece will be costly for the European Union.
Gross wrote: "Pride and an ignorance of economics goeth before a fall. Reparations and austerity for Greece will cost the EU big-time."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
NEW YORK Snap Inc has many similarities with archrivals Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc , but shareholders are eager to avoid one in particular when the social media company reports earnings on Wednesday for the first time since its initial public offering: a plunging stock price.