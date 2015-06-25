BRUSSELS Greece's international creditors gave Athens an ultimatum to come up with a credible reform plan on Thursday warning they would otherwise put their own proposals to euro zone finance ministers for approval.

The following are comments from the euro zone finance minister and others attending the Eurogroup meeting:

MALTESE FINANCE MINISTER EDWARD SCICLUNA

"We have run out of comments. We are running also out of patience and we have received the document from (Greek finance minister) Varoufakis just a little bit more than half an hour ago so we just merged them before coming here. We want to know what has been deleted or what has been added, in other words where the disagreements are between the Greek government and the Commission's aide de memoire.

"There are disagreements. Honestly now I don't know what they are. They didn't come as a merged document. There were two separate documents. It was very difficult to compare and now we've just merged them in our office before coming here and then we'll see where the disagreements are, but there is a prospect."

EUROGROUP CHAIR JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

"The only thing we have presented to the Eurogroup is what the institutions have made together. We don't have an agreement from the Greeks on that so we will have to hear in the Eurogroup meeting from the Greek side what their ideas are, what they could agree to, what they could not agree to. We will take it from there."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

"The decisions lie exclusively with the Greek authorities. They have, however, rather gone backwards."

"There is a greater distance rather than a rapprochement."

SPANISH FINANCE MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

"Everybody wants to reach an agreement with Greece. It's vital for Greece, and all of the union, but especially for Greece. And if we need to meet we will meet as often as it is necessary."

AUSTRIAN FINANCE MINISTER HANS JOERG SCHELLING

"The sitting of the Eurogroup will be pushed back by 30 minutes so that members have time to check the paper. It's the case that Greece during the night has rejected any kind of compromises."

"In my view, it's amazing how carelessly the Greek government is dealing with its country... If this paper is not acceptable for the finance ministers then we will also have to look into the prepared alternatives."

"The last moment is Sunday because otherwise it doesn't work with the parliaments, but it cannot be that we meet daily... From my view we need to reach an agreement. The participants in the summit are expecting that the finance ministers present a recommendation."

"It's not about days, but about hours. We have been tasked by the summit to present an appropriate proposal by 4 p.m. (10 a.m. EDT). The Greeks have rejected every compromise the whole night and constantly come with new wishes."

