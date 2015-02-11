Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
ATHENS Russia and China have offered Greece economic support even though Athens has not asked for it, Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister Nikos Chountis said on Tuesday, without giving details.
"There have been proposals, offers I would say, from Russia, recently after the election, for economic support as well as from China, regarding help, investment possibilities," Chountis, who holds the European Affairs portfolio, told Greek radio.
"We have not asked for it. It's on the table. We're discussing it," he said.
Athens has so far ruled out resorting to aid from Russia as it seeks a deal with European partners to avoid a major funding crisis, though Defence Minister Panos Kammenos earlier on Tuesday suggested Greece could always look elsewhere for help.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is due to visit Russia on Wednesday.
Chountis said while Athens was not excluding alternative sources of aid, its first priority was to "exhaust all options" in reaching a deal with its European partners.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.