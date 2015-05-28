Apple, tech lift Wall Street as Nasdaq sets record
Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held an hour-long call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande amid slow-moving negotiations over a cash-for-reforms deal, a Greek government official said on Thursday.
Greece and its European and International Monetary Fund lenders have been locked in talks on the reforms agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.
A new round of negotiations began on Wednesday in Brussels. Greece hopes for a deal by Sunday.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
WASHINGTON The bipartisan U.S. congressional deal on nearly $1.2 trillion in federal spending that would avert a government shutdown had the fingerprints of Democrats all over it even though Republicans control Congress and the White House.