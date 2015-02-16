ChemChina clinches $43 billion takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund will not disburse more funds to Greece if Athens does not make progress with its reforms, the head of the Washington-based lender said on Monday.
"We will address the review process in due course and establish whether or not some, a large part or all the commitments made have actually been implemented," IMF head Christine Lagarde told a news conference.
"If the conclusion is that it is not the case, then disbursement from the IMF cannot occur," she said.
(Reporting by Brussels newsroom)
HONG KONG Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.