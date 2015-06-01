ATHENS The Greek government's choice to become its new representative at the International Monetary Fund said on Monday she would not take up the job following a backlash within the ruling leftist Syriza party.

Elena Panaritis, a member of Greece's financial crisis negotiating team, is viewed as close to Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and her decision to step aside highlights tensions in the Syriza camp as it tries to seal a critical cash-for-reforms deal with its IMF and euro zone creditors.

In a letter sent to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday, some 40 deputies from his anti-bailout party opposed her appointment and asked for it to be withdrawn, saying her views conflicted with Syriza's program. {ID:nL5N0YM09E]

Panaritis served as a parliamentary deputy for the centre-left PASOK party from 2009 to 2012 and had previously backed Greece's bailout program, which has imposed deep spending cuts and tax increases on Greeks that Syriza wants to end.

"As I never asked for this position and given that I accepted it solely to help the government with my experience on how the IMF works, it is impossible for me to accept the appointment amid negative reactions by Syriza lawmakers," Panaritis said in a statement.

The criticism of her appointment was seen as an indirect attack on the outspoken Varoufakis -- who heads the committee that picked Panaritis -- sparking a new round of speculation about his fate.

A government official said her appointment had been the result of a collective decision and not one imposed by Varoufakis.

With Greece facing default or bankruptcy within weeks without a new funding deal, Panaritis said she would continue to support the government in the negotiations with its lenders until Athens is set free from its bailout "shackles".

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Gareth Jones)