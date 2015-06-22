WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on Monday that all sides in the Greek debt talks need to come to "rapid agreement" on deal that would reform the Greek economy while providing its government with financing, a Treasury official said.

Athens is trying to strike a deal with its international creditors - the IMF, the European Central Bank and the European Commission - to avoid running out of money and possibly leaving the euro zone.

