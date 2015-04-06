Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund said after talks with the Greek finance minister on Sunday that she welcomed his confirmation that Athens would make a loan payment due to the IMF later this week.
“I welcomed confirmation by the Minister that payment owing to the Fund would be forthcoming on April 9th," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement after meeting with Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.
She said due diligence efforts in Athens and talks with teams in Brussels over the terms of Greece's bailout would "resume promptly on Monday."
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.