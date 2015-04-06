Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis arrives and declines to speak to reporters at the IMF, where he will hold ''informal discussions'' with the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde, in Washington, April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

WASHINGTON The head of the International Monetary Fund said after talks with the Greek finance minister on Sunday that she welcomed his confirmation that Athens would make a loan payment due to the IMF later this week.

“I welcomed confirmation by the Minister that payment owing to the Fund would be forthcoming on April 9th," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in a statement after meeting with Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

She said due diligence efforts in Athens and talks with teams in Brussels over the terms of Greece's bailout would "resume promptly on Monday."

