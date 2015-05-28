Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks: Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
DRESDEN, Germany The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a German television interview on Thursday that there was still a lot of work to do before Greece and its international lenders could clinch a cash-for-reforms deal.
"We are all in the process of working towards a solution for Greece and I would not say that we already have reached substantial results," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told ARD television in comments which were translated from English to German.
"Things have moved, but there is still a lot of work to do," she noted, adding that she believed Greece would fulfill its commitments.
Greece and its EU/IMF lenders have been locked in tortuous negotiations on a reforms agreement for four months without a breakthrough in sight. Without a deal, Athens risks default or bankruptcy in weeks.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Christian Rüttger; Editing by Noah Barkin)
BEVERLY HILLS U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S. economy cannot grow more robustly if the Trump administration is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.