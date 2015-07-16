DUBLIN Greece's latest bailout program should prove sustainable, though much will hinge on how it is put into effect, Irish finance minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

"I am confident the deal is sustainable in the manner in which it is designed, but it depends on implementation," Noonan told reporters.

Europe moved to re-open funding to Greece's stricken economy on Thursday, hours after a fractious Greek parliament approved a tough bailout program in a vote that left the government without a majority and looking to new elections within months.

