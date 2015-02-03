Tech, consumer discretionary stocks drag down Wall St.
U.S. stocks were slightly lower on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its third straight day of losses, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology sectors.
ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that he wanted to help Greece, but said this didn't mean he would always agree with the new Greek government led by Alexis Tsipras.
"We want to give Greece a hand, which doesn't mean we'll always say it is right," Renzi said after meeting Tsipras at his office in Rome.
Renzi said that he did not discuss details of Greece's plan to renegotiate its debt repayment program with creditors. But he added that Italy would be ready to "listen and discuss" the proposals Greece brings before European institutions.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Alessandra Galloni)
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crude trading comfortably above $50 a barrel after a fall in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia helped tightened the market.