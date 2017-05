ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will meet Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan on Monday to discuss the outcome of a bailout referendum in Greece, a government source said on Sunday.

Partial results on Sunday evening indicated that Greeks had overwhelmingly voted "No", defying warnings from across Europe that rejecting new austerity terms would set their country on a path out of the euro.

(Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Kevin Liffey)