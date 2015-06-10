BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the margins of a summit with Latin American leaders in Brussels on Wednesday and they will meet again on Thursday, a Greek government official said.

"The two leaders exchanged views in detail and in a constructive climate, while they agreed to meet again tomorrow," said the official, who declined to be named.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Robin Emmott)