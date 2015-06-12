S&P, Nasdaq open higher, IBM weighs down Dow
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.
BRUSSELS The International Monetary Fund's decision to withdraw its team from Brussels does not mean the Washington-based lender has given up on reaching a deal with Greece, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.
"I don't think one can interpret the International Monetary Fund's action as meaning that the International Monetary Fund will leave the negotiations," Juncker told a news conference.
"I spoke at length the Greek prime minister last night and I will probably do so in the days to come ... I think a solution is necessary," he added.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.
ZURICH ChemChina [CNCC.UL] has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.