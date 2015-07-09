Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
BRUSSELS European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet members of Greece's opposition parties on Thursday and on Friday in Brussels as all sides seek a weekend deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy.
"President Juncker will meet later today, I believe at 2:30, a delegation by the opposition party New Democracy," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular briefing.
"I can also confirm that tomorrow, at 10:30, the president has agreed to welcome here ... Stavros Theodorakis, the president of To Potami (River) party."
(Reporting by Alexander Saeedy, editing by Robin Emmott)
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.