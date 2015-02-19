LONDON Euro zone finance ministers have given a signal that cooperation with Greece can only be based on the existing financial program, said Latvian finance minister Jānis Reirs on Thursday.

"The EU is open for cooperation with the Greek government but a unilateral decision will not be accepted," Reirs told an event organized by Latvia in London.

Greece formally requested a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement on Thursday, but EU paymaster Germany has already rejected the proposal. Euro zone finance ministers will meet on Friday afternoon in Brussels to consider the request, raising hopes of a deal to avert possible bankruptcy and a Greek exit from the 19-nation currency area.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Huw Joneseur)