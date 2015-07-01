A piggybank painted in the colours of the Greek flag with a 20 euro banknote in it's slot, stands in front of letters spelling the word 'GREECE' in this picture illustration taken in Berlin, Germany June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

ATHENS Greece is willing to accept an offer from creditors but with several modifications including maintaining a tax break for islands and delaying some pension reform by a few months and cuts to military spend, a government official said on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to creditors on Tuesday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said a proposal sent by the European Commission on Sunday could be accepted in exchange for an extension of the country's bailout program and new rescue loans.

But it asks creditors for gradual changes to pension and labor market reforms as well introducing a smaller cut to military spending this year, among other changes.

