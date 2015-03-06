Wall St. on track for worst day in one month
U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.
ATHENS Greece has promised to fight tax evasion and generate fiscal savings as part of an updated set of reforms sent to euro zone partners ahead of a meeting of finance ministers from the bloc on Monday, a Greek government official said on Friday.
The list is similar to the previously submitted list but includes two new items: plans to activate a "fiscal council" to generate savings for the state and updating licensing of gaming and lotteries to boost state revenues.
It also includes previously pledged moves to fight tax evasion, facilitate repayment of tax and pension fund arrears as well as steps to fight bureaucracy and improve investment sentiment, the official said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage rates rose in line with Treasury yields this week with the 30-year rate holding above 4 percent, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.