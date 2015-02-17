Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
BRUSSELS Both Greece and its euro zone partners will have to make compromises to get past a stalemate in talks about the country's debt crisis, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Tuesday.
"We can't remain in a blockade so everyone has to move a bit, water-down demands so we can find a compromise," Gramegna said ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers.
"There are flexibilities in the program, we have to make use of them. When the Greeks are against the program and don't want to work in this framework it will be tough," he added.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Barbara Lewis)
TOKYO/SYDNEY In February 2015, bankers working on Japan's biggest IPO in three decades woke to news that left them shaken. Their client had just closed a multi-billion dollar deal - but had kept them firmly out of the loop.