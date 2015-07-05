VALLETTA Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said in reaction to Greece's referendum "No" vote on Sunday that people in creditor countries now expected their representatives to protect their interests.

Malta, as a member of the eurozone, is a creditor country to Athens. Its lending to Greece is proportionately among the highest, amounting to well over two percent of the island's GDP.

Muscat said in a statement the Greek vote on a bailout package could not be taken lightly since it carried consequences for the whole European project.

"The Greek government sought to protect its people's interest using the method it deemed best. People in creditor countries now expect their representatives to protect their interests and that of the whole European project," Muscat said.

