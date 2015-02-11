Wave of optimism trumps populism as European markets spring back to life
LONDON This was to be the year when Europe, stumbling from crisis to crisis over the past decade, was finally sunk by a wave of populism sweeping across the world.
ATHENS Greek Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Wednesday he believed a solution with Europe over Greece's demand for a new debt agreement and an end to austerity could be found.
"We don't see any impasse and we are already seeing some moves from abroad which are showing their stance and their willing to solve the problem," Mardas said on Greek TV.
LONDON Falls in iPhone and U.S. car sales helped beat European stock markets back from 20-month highs on Wednesday while the dollar inched up as investors priced in a greater chance of further tightening of U.S. monetary policy next month.