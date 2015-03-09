BRUSSELS Greece and experts from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund will on Wednesday start detailed discussions on Greek reforms tied to its emergency financing, the head of the Eurogroup said.

"We agreed today that there is no further time to lose," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting of euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.

"Discussions between the Greek authorities and the institutions must and will start as of Wednesday ... We agreed that discussions with the institutions will take place in Brussels. In parallel, as needed, technical teams from the institutions will be welcomed in Athens."

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Jan Strupczewski)