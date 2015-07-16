Futures flat ahead of start of Fed meeting, Apple results
U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting and quarterly corporate results from Apple.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the debate about a possible temporary Greek exit from the euro zone in the conservative parliamentary faction, a source told Reuters.
"I think it's definitely right to think through and discuss every option in such a situation," Merkel said, according to a participant at the extraordinary meeting on Thursday.
With that comment, Merkel rejected criticism that her junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD) have directed at Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for suggesting that Greece could take a "time-out" from the euro zone if it failed to meet conditions.
Merkel asked the conservative lawmakers to agree to negotiations for a third Greek aid package in the German Bundestag lower house of parliament vote planned for Friday.
"This will save Europe from going through an ordeal," she said, according to the source.
NEW DELHI Factories across much of Asia got off to a solid start in the second quarter, buoyed by strong global demand, particularly for hi-tech gadgets which are leading a sizzling rally in electronics.