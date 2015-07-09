Wall St. modestly higher as Apple leads tech stocks' gains
U.S. stocks were modestly higher in early afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite eking out another record high, helped by an Apple-led rise in technology stocks.
ATHENS Greek Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, leader of the far-left flank of the ruling Syriza party, said on Thursday he expected an aid deal with creditors "soon" but opposed a third bailout with tough austerity measures that would stifle growth.
With hours left to produce a new reform proposal, left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces a challenge in convincing creditors while keeping his party on side.
"We don't want to add a third bailout of tough austerity which will not give any prospect in the country," Lafazanis told reporters.
NEW YORK Active stock fund managers around the world are holding the lowest percentage of Apple Inc shares in their portfolios when compared to the iPhone maker's overall weighting in indexes, even as the shares hit record highs, according to a research note by investment bank UBS late Monday.