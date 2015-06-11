A European Union flag flatters next to a Greek flag atop the Greek Ministry of Finance during sunset in central Athens, Greece June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

PARIS A top EU official urged Greece on Thursday to step up efforts to come up with a list of reforms, saying that reaching a deal with its international lenders was possible but that work must be intensified in the coming days.

"I really like Greek tragedy but now we must move to the happy ending," EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told RTL radio.

Referring to a June 18 meeting of euro zone finance ministers, he said: "In the coming days we must really intensify talks and they must be productive."

Moscovici said divergences remained, in particular on Greece's primary surplus, but added: "We are close to the landing strip. There is political will, we can and must succeed."

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a new round of late-night talks on Wednesday with the leaders of Germany and France and agreed to intensify negotiations with Athens' creditors ahead of a looming default at the end of the month.

"Greece must make more efforts to provide a list of reforms so that their economy can be more solid and so that they can fulfill their commitments to their creditors," Moscovici said.

"I am convinced that divergences have now been narrowed enough so that in the days to come we can intensify our work and reach the outcome we all want."

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by James Regan)